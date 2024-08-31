Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.24. 8,188,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,181,803. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Argus cut their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.