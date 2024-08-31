Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $913,752,000 after purchasing an additional 259,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.30. 11,110,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,294,073. The company has a market cap of $195.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

