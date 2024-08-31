AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Raised to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $203.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $93.94 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.49.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $89,621.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $89,621.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,891 shares of company stock worth $1,850,601. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 136,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 74,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

