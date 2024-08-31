Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

AFRM opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.45. Affirm has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

