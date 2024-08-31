AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $443,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,803. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.57. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

