AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,016,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 396,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,893,000 after buying an additional 368,962 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,052. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.