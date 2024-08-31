AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the July 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCO opened at $24.91 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

