Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 72.7% in August

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Down 1.2 %
Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.10.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
