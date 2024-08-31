Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 72.7% in August

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Down 1.2 %

Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.10.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

