Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.3% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $41,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.85. The company had a trading volume of 913,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

