Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Down 20.4% in August

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Saturday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Airgain from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Airgain from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain Trading Up 4.5 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airgain, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRG Free Report ) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,675 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 5.18% of Airgain worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

AIRG opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.07.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Featured Articles

