Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Down 20.4% in August

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Saturday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Airgain from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Airgain from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
AIRG opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.07.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
