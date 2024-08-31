AJ Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

AJ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Principal Active High Yield ETF comprises about 1.0% of AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000.

YLD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. 14,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $20.41.

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

