Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Trimmed by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,457 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,242,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $147,308,000 after acquiring an additional 222,290 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 409.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after acquiring an additional 199,334 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $228,714,000 after purchasing an additional 149,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.84. 2,305,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,115. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,475. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.