Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $243,668.03 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $243,668.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,380.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $143,052.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $63,958.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of -0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

