Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 26th

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE AGI opened at C$25.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$14.80 and a one year high of C$27.57.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.1395548 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$386,193.50. In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$386,193.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,254 shares of company stock worth $2,382,312. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.