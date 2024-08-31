Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.31

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 131157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.82 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 121,323 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 345,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 190,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,364,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

