Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of ALIM opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $289.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. Research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth about $3,067,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth about $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

