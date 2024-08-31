Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as high as C$0.80. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 90,900 shares trading hands.

Almonty Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$209.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

