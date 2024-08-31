Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Short Interest Update

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 3.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 30.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 261,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 214,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC raised its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 391,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 85,673 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

