ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.0307 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

About ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

