Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.75

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.63, with a volume of 15360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Financial upped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.83. The company has a current ratio of 250.01, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.20 million, a PE ratio of -118.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 206.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.0482034 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.