Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $53.35. Approximately 1,077,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,344,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Get Altria Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.