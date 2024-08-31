American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Down 16.4% in August

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.