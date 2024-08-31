American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AXP traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $258.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $261.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

