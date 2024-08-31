American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Director Keith M. Rosenbloom Purchases 33,555 Shares of Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 33,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $189,921.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,047,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AVD opened at $5.74 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $160.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,685,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after buying an additional 73,120 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Vanguard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 974,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 876,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 631,070 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 166.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 709,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 442,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 520,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 209,800 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Vanguard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

