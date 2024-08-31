Americana Partners LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VOO stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.56 and its 200-day moving average is $486.07. The company has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

