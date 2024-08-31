Americana Partners LLC Buys 2,240 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.8% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 290,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $93,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.7% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 235,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

ARCO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 1,136,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,557. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Arcos Dorados’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

