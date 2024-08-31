Americana Partners LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after buying an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.35.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,367 shares of company stock worth $60,118,991 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $630.26. 2,069,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,575. The company has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $640.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

