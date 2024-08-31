Americana Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.34. 2,982,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,809. The company has a market capitalization of $449.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

