Americana Partners LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,977.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,220 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $22,036,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 214.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 587,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400,207 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,357.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 274,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,847,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.5 %

GMAR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,033. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

