Americana Partners LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 36.9% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $1,365,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.