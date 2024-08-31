Americana Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 121.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,664 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $308,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,540,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

