Americana Partners LLC Invests $246,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 255,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,918,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 55,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.