Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,794 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $15,945,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded up $4.92 on Friday, reaching $146.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,542. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.51. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

