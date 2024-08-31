Americana Partners LLC Reduces Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ON by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 106.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,907,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,203. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 106.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONON

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.