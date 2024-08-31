Americana Partners LLC Reduces Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ON by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 106.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
ON Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,907,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,203. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 106.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on ONON
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.