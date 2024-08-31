Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.83. 2,173,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.38 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.99 and a 200-day moving average of $300.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

