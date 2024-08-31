Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,505,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.38 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $179.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

