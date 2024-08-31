Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Stock Position Lowered by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Busey Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

Get Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF alerts:

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 194,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,553. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.