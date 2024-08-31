Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Target Price at $110.29

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,232 shares of company stock worth $1,912,087. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

