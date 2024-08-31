ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $317,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,925.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $199,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $317,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,925.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,992 shares of company stock worth $5,897,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

