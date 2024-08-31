Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.77 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. Ankr has a market cap of $237.38 million and $7.77 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,843.57 or 0.99966581 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02449093 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $11,823,696.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars.

