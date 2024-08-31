Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 639,186 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $1,898,382.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,390,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,666.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $734,243.28.

On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32.

On Friday, June 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92.

On Monday, June 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 162,596 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $323,566.04.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 43,281 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $78,338.61.

On Thursday, May 30th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $846.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.40.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. Research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LDI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

