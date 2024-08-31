Anyswap (ANY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $50.75 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00004613 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $50.75 million and $10.40 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.69989151 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $10.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

