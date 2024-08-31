AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Maurice J. Duca Sells 2,968 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.87, for a total value of $697,094.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AppFolio Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APPF opened at $231.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.06. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.07 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on APPF. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

