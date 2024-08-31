Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.30.

AAPL stock opened at $229.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.45 and a 200-day moving average of $195.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

