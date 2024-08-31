Apple’s (AAPL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $273.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $229.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,912,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apple by 23,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Apple by 14,145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,612,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,558,826 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

