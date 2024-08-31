Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.53

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.53 and traded as low as $9.13. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 3,665,754 shares.

AAOI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $441.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $8,617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 36,138 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 550.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 347,867 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

