Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

