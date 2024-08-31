Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider David B. Kaplan Sells 14,536 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $2,116,877.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $146.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Ares Management by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 32.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 2,695.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

