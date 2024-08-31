Argent Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $113.79. 5,513,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,656,144. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average of $116.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.65.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

