Arjuna Capital Sells 3,771 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arjuna Capital decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $483.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,809. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.94. The company has a market cap of $449.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,788,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,788,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,113,773.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,959 shares of company stock valued at $686,890,426 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

